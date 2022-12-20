Colo. Judge Keeps Grip On Patent Suit Over Phone Holders

By Andrew Karpan (December 19, 2022, 10:09 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Denver has refused a bid by a cell phone cover maker Flygrip to ship out a declaratory judgment suit over a patent that covers a kind of grip used to hold cell phones filed by the company behind the popular, no-frills OtterBox phone and tablet covers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS