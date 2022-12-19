6th Circ. Lets Ohio Patrol Officers Out Of Gay Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (December 19, 2022, 8:56 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Monday granted qualified immunity to four Ohio State Highway Patrol officers in a gay ex-officer's suit alleging she was pushed out of the department because of her sex and sexual orientation, ruling a trial court's analysis of the issue was too general....

