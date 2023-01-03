Where Key Patent Policy Issues Stand In 2023

By Dani Kass (January 2, 2023, 12:03 PM EST) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal spent her first year in office rolling out initiatives on everything from patent eligibility to discretionary denials of patent challenges, efforts that attorneys still plan to watch as the new year unfolds. Here's a look at the policies that Vidal and others have set in motion and could advance in 2023....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS