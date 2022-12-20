EU Moves To Simplify Bloc's Securities Settlement Rules

By Joel Poultney (December 20, 2022, 5:51 PM GMT) -- The Council of the European Union said on Tuesday that it has agreed proposed changes on how the bloc registers and delivers securities trades between member states, saying the reforms would introduce more efficiency and simplify the process....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS