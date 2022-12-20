EEOC Slated For $35M Budget Bump In Congressional Deal

By Patrick Hoff (December 20, 2022, 11:01 AM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's budget could rise by $35 million if Congress passes a federal funding bill unveiled Tuesday, though the $455 million outlay called for in the legislation falls short of what President Joe Biden requested....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS