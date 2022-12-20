Musk Wants 'Slapdash' Twitter Investor Suit Sent To Delaware

By Katryna Perera (December 20, 2022, 9:43 PM EST) -- Elon Musk wants a California federal judge to enforce the forum-selection clause in Twitter's merger agreement and send an investor's proposed class action to Delaware, saying he "raced to the wrong courthouse" and filed a "slapdash" complaint that fails to show Musk's vacillating approach to the $44 billion purchase of Twitter was a ploy designed to drive down its stock price....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS