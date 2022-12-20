Legal Services Gets Boosted $560M Budget In Spending Bill

By Matt Perez (December 20, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate has allocated $560 million in its fiscal year 2023 budget proposal for the Legal Services Corporation, an independent nonprofit established by Congress to distribute grants to organizations that provide civil legal services to low-income people....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS