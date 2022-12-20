How Japan's Implementation May Change The Pillar 2 Debate

By Takato Masuda (December 20, 2022, 6:40 PM EST) -- On Dec. 16, Japan's ruling coalition released an outline of its 2023 tax reform package,[1] which includes domestic implementation of the income inclusion rule, or IIR, the principal rules of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's 15% global minimum tax proposal — so-called Pillar Two....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS