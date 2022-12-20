USC Sued After Jones Day Inquiry Alleges Rankings Fraud

By Dave Simpson (December 20, 2022, 10:54 PM EST) -- University of Southern California students have hit the college and the company that administers its online graduate program with a putative false advertising class action, alleging that a Jones Day report revealed that they have been juking data sent to U.S. News & World Report, which ranks collegiate programs....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS