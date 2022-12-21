Energy Biz's Unit Buys Petrobras Assets In Brazil For $1.1B

By Dawood Fakhir (December 21, 2022, 5:02 PM GMT) -- French energy and construction giant Vinci said on Wednesday that its subsidiary Cobra IS has purchased control of 11 oil and gas fields in Brazil by acquiring a unit of the South American country's state-owned Petrobras for $1.1 billion....

