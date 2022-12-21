Origin Extends Review Window For $12.1B Takeover Proposal

By Elaine Briseño (December 21, 2022, 3:24 PM EST) -- Australian electricity and gas provider Origin said Wednesday that it has extended until Jan. 16 an exclusivity window that allows it to examine more closely a nonbinding takeover offer from Brookfield Asset Management and MidOcean that values the business at AU$18.4 billion ($12.1 billion)....

