Fed. Circ. Revives Patents In IP Suit Over Opioid Generic

By Jasmin Jackson (December 21, 2022, 6:35 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit partly reversed a lower court decision Wednesday regarding the validity of three BioDelivery Sciences patents asserted against Alvogen in litigation over the opioid drug Belbuca, determining that the district judge applied the wrong evidentiary standards when invalidating claims in two of the patents....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS