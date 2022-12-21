Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

New WDTX Top Judge Keeps Random Patent Suit Distribution

By Ryan Davis (December 21, 2022, 9:35 PM EST) -- Patent lawsuits filed in Waco, Texas, will continue being randomly assigned to Western District of Texas judges under an order by the district's new chief judge, who retained a policy set in July preventing U.S. District Judge Alan Albright from getting every case in the patent hotspot....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!