New WDTX Top Judge Keeps Random Patent Suit Distribution

By Ryan Davis (December 21, 2022, 9:35 PM EST) -- Patent lawsuits filed in Waco, Texas, will continue being randomly assigned to Western District of Texas judges under an order by the district's new chief judge, who retained a policy set in July preventing U.S. District Judge Alan Albright from getting every case in the patent hotspot....

