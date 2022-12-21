Fla. Father Sentenced To 14 Years For $6M Tax Fraud Scheme

By Anna Scott Farrell (December 21, 2022, 3:17 PM EST) -- A Florida father of six who pled guilty to helping his wife swindle nearly $6 million from the IRS by filing fake tax returns over the course of a decade was sentenced to 14 years in prison by a federal judge....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS