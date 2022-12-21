Greenidge Inks Deal With Lender, But Warns Of Bankruptcy

By Aislinn Keely (December 21, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- Bitcoin mining firm Greenidge said Tuesday it entered into a deal to reduce its $74 million in debt by selling substantial portions of its mining infrastructure to its lender, NYDIG, but its board of directors is still discussing a potential bankruptcy filing....

