Vidal Touts Benefits Of Entrepreneurs Identifying IP Early

By Ryan Davis (January 18, 2023, 7:03 PM EST) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal at an event Wednesday emphasized the importance of entrepreneurs obtaining intellectual property to build their businesses and introduced a new agency tool designed to help inventors and businesses take the first steps in that process....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS