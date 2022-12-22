6th Circ. Blocks Ky. Abortion Clinic 'Buffer Zone,' For Now

By Eric Heisig (December 22, 2022, 4:51 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit has ordered a district judge to block the city of Louisville, Kentucky, from enforcing a 10-foot "buffer zone" outside an abortion clinic that sought to detract protesters from harassing women entering the facility, saying the restrictions "likely violate the First Amendment."...

