Mich. High Court Won't Fast-Track AG's Eli Lilly Insulin Probe

By Carolyn Muyskens (December 22, 2022, 6:34 PM EST) -- The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday declined to let Attorney General Dana Nessel take a shortcut in the appeals process and bring her case investigating Eli Lilly's insulin prices straight to their docket, saying they were not convinced there was reason to skip the intermediate court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS