Ill. Court Affirms Morgan Lewis Win In BDO Tax Shelter Case

By Celeste Bott (December 22, 2022, 7:17 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate panel has affirmed Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP's win over claims the firm conspired to help cover up illegal tax shelters that landed some former executives at accounting firm BDO in prison, saying the former BDO clients who brought the suit knew about their injury roughly a decade prior....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS