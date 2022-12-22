White House Aide Says Atty Told Her To Mislead Jan. 6 Panel

By Dave Simpson (December 22, 2022, 9:08 PM EST) -- The special House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots released interview transcripts from two witnesses Thursday, including one from a former aide to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who alleges that a Michael Best & Friedrich LLP attorney urged her to withhold information from the panel....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS