Bean Oil Manufacturer Pushes For Wastewater Suit Coverage

By Emily Enfinger (December 22, 2022, 7:55 PM EST) -- A bean oil manufacturer urged a Mississippi federal court Thursday to keep alive its suit seeking coverage under a pollution liability policy, saying the negligent acts alleged in the underlying suit could be classified as accidental, therefore triggering coverage....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS