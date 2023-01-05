SEC Consent Order Holds 5 Compliance Tips For Advisers

By Jonno Forman, Patrick Campbell and Krista Fuller (January 4, 2023, 5:08 PM EST) -- A recent consent order published by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission — In the Matter of Horter Investment Management LLC and Drew K. Horter —is a stark reminder that the SEC will find investment advisers and their senior management liable where gaps in their supervisory programs allow misconduct by their representatives.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS