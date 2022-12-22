Elon Musk's Attorney Alex Spiro Is Restless, Literally

By Anna Sanders (December 22, 2022, 4:49 PM EST) -- Trial attorney Alex Spiro typically won't sleep for more than two hours at a time. As counsel to the likes of Elon Musk and Jay-Z, the Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP partner is seemingly always on the job apart from the two 90-minute catnaps he usually takes at midnight and 3 a.m. every day. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS