Crypto Exchange Bullish Pulls Plug On $9B SPAC Merger

By Tom Zanki (December 22, 2022, 7:55 PM EST) -- Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange backed by venture capital investor Peter Thiel, and special purpose acquisition company Far Peak Acquisition Corp. canceled their $9 billion merger on Thursday amid tighter market and regulatory conditions facing the crypto and SPAC markets....

