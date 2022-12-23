IRS Delays $600 Payment Reporting Requirement For 1 Year

By Theresa Schliep (December 23, 2022, 1:12 PM EST) -- The IRS will push back for one year its implementation of a law requiring peer-to-peer payment platforms such as Venmo and PayPal to report aggregate payments of $600 or more, the agency announced Friday, saying the delay will "help reduce confusion" over the new requirements....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS