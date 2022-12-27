Software Not Covered In Ransomware Attack, Ohio Justices Say

By Daniel Tay (December 27, 2022, 11:11 AM EST) -- The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a ransomware attack on a medical billing company did not cause direct physical damage to the company's computer software, reversing a lower court decision and concluding there is no coverage under the company's insurance policy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS