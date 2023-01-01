Courts Experienced A Decrease In Case Filings In 2022

By Katie Buehler (December 31, 2022, 6:02 PM EST) -- Federal courts around the country docketed fewer cases in fiscal year 2022 compared to previous years, according to a year-end report issued Saturday by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts that focused on data but was silent on the hot-button topic of high court ethics issues....

