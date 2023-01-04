Pa. Court Says Atty Can't Get Gun Control Donors' Details

By Allison Grande (January 3, 2023, 10:39 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appellate court on Tuesday blocked an attorney from accessing the names, home addresses and other personal details of those who contributed to a fund for defending the city of Harrisburg's gun control laws, agreeing that the donors' privacy rights outweigh the public interest in disclosure. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS