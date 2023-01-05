What To Know About NLRB's Expanded Labor Remedies

By Manolis Boulukos (January 4, 2023, 5:53 PM EST) -- Prior to the National Labor Relations Board's Dec. 13, 2022, decision in Thryv Inc., the board's traditional make-whole remedy for employee damages suffered as a result of an employer's unfair labor practice was generally limited to back wages or reinstatement of employment. Today, potential remedies in unfair labor practice cases are broader, and far more nebulous....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS