Kasowitz Sues Spinoff Firm Over Settlement Atty Fees

By Dorothy Atkins (January 3, 2023, 8:05 PM EST) -- Manhattan-based Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP has sued Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP in New York state court demanding a portion of attorney fees Glenn Agre recently recovered from a settlement, arguing that Kasowitz represented the client for years before former partners left with the client and formed the new firm....

