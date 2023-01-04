US Group Fights Ruling That Indian Shrimp Didn't Skirt Duties

By Rae Ann Varona (January 4, 2023, 5:43 PM EST) -- Domestic shrimp producers have urged the U.S. Court of International Trade to review an agency finding that Indian shrimp was not being routed through Vietnam to skirt tariffs, saying that the decision fundamentally misunderstands the statutory definition of evasion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS