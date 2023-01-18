M&A Group Of The Year: Cravath

By Theresa Schliep (January 18, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP guided data center real estate investment trust CyrusOne in its acquisition by two private equity firms for $15 billion and is aiding Johnson & Johnson in its planned spinoff of its consumer health business, landing it a spot among Law360's Mergers & Acquisitions Groups of the Year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS