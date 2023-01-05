Ex-GC Can't Get $3.9M Bonus, Dairy Co. Tells TX High Court

By Lauren Castle (January 4, 2023, 6:03 PM EST) -- If the Texas Supreme Court allows the ex-general counsel and CEO of a dairy equipment manufacturer to collect $3.9 million in bonuses from an alleged verbal agreement, the company said, it will spawn an "ugly species of litigation" in the Lone Star State over unethical deals with lawyers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS