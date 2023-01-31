GAO Official To Keep Monitoring PTAB Oversight After Report

By Emily Johnson (January 31, 2023, 10:46 PM EST) -- A U.S. Government Accountability Office director said Tuesday that the agency will continue to monitor the Patent Trial and Appeal Board after a recent report found judges felt that pressure from management impacted their independence, and said the agency is preparing studies of other intellectual property issues....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS