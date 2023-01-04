US Soccer Knee-Deep In Scandal As BigLaw Steps In

By Alex Lawson (January 4, 2023, 5:27 PM EST) -- U.S. Soccer has commissioned Alston & Bird to probe a scandal sparked by allegations from the mother of U.S. Men's National Team midfielder Gio Reyna, who on Wednesday said she informed the federation about a decades-old domestic violence incident between manager Gregg Berhalter and his wife....

