Drug Co. Execs Didn't Disclose Animal Abuse, Investor Says

By Katryna Perera (January 4, 2023, 8:59 PM EST) -- An investor in drug research and development company Inotiv Inc. has filed a derivative suit against several of the company's officers and directors, accusing them of failing to disclose that a recently acquired subsidiary had been under investigation by the Department of Justice for Animal Welfare Act violations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS