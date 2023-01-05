Law Firm Presses Justices To Endorse Broad Privilege Test

By David van den Berg (January 4, 2023, 8:47 PM EST) -- An unnamed law firm seeking to avoid disclosure of confidential tax expatriation documents to a grand jury investigating a client has called on the U.S. Supreme Court to kick its case back to the district court for application of a broad test of attorney-client privilege....

