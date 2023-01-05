Recreational Pot Bill Petition Sent To Ohio Legislature

By Collin Krabbe (January 5, 2023, 4:30 PM EST) -- The Ohio Secretary of State has sent an activist-backed recreational cannabis initiative to the state Legislature, leaving lawmakers four months to vote on the proposed legalization bill or send it back to activists to gather a new round of signatures to qualify for the ballot....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS