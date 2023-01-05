Macfarlanes Leads £263M Bid For UK Funerals Provider

By Najiyya Budaly (January 5, 2023, 11:15 AM GMT) -- Funerals provider Dignity PLC has said it has received "a series of unsolicited proposals" from a consortium led by the founder of Direct Line, an insurer, with the latest offer valuing the company at £263 million ($316 million)....

