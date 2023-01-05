Worldwide M&A Fell By More Than A Third In 2022

By Tom Fish (January 5, 2023, 4:21 PM GMT) -- Global merger and acquisition volume slumped 37% to $3.6 trillion in 2022 from $5.7 trillion a year earlier amid rising credit costs and slowing economic activity, according to a report published Thursday by Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group data unit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS