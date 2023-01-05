Lewis Brisbois Wants Pacer Access Revoked For TM Suit Foe

By Ryan Boysen (January 5, 2023, 3:47 PM EST) -- Lewis Brisbois wants a Texas federal court to revoke Pacer access to a man the law firm is suing for registering a business also named "Lewis Brisbois," accusing the alleged copycat company's president of filing a barrage of "childish name calling" and "bloviated rantings" on the court docket....

