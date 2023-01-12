UK Sustainability Disclosure Regime Complicates Compliance

By Ezra Zahabi, Ruth Butterworth and Radu Suciu (January 12, 2023, 9:01 PM GMT) -- The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority published its proposed rules for the U.K. sustainability disclosure regime, or SDR, on Oct. 25, 2022. These proposals are subject to consultation until Jan. 25, and it is expected that they will be finalized and published in a policy statement by the second half of 2023....

