Attorney Killings Have Small Firms Rethinking Security Steps

By Rachel Rippetoe and Hayley Fowler (January 5, 2023, 4:42 PM EST) -- After two attorneys were shot and killed in separate incidents in Georgia and North Carolina last month, small firms and solo practitioners, particularly those specializing in deeply personal and often contentious areas like divorce and family law, are grappling with how best to protect themselves....

