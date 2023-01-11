Iancu Urges Fed. Circ. To Revive Data Storage Patent Case

By Ryan Davis (January 11, 2023, 8:16 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu argued Wednesday that the Federal Circuit should overturn a claim construction ruling that sank his client Sequoia Technology LLC's computer storage patent suits against IBM unit Red Hat Inc. and others....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS