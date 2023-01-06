Tech Co. Continues FCA Discussions Over Shares Suspension

By Tom Fish (January 6, 2023, 12:46 PM GMT) -- Tech business Iconic Labs PLC said on Friday that discussions with the Financial Conduct Authority over lifting the suspension of its shares during restructuring are continuing, but added that all disputes involving the company have now been resolved....

