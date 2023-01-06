Health Software Firm To Go Public Via $98M SPAC Merger

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (January 6, 2023, 4:00 PM EST) -- iCoreConnect, a cloud-based software company looking to bring workflow efficiencies to the medical and dental fields, announced on Friday that it will combine with blank check company FG Merger Corp. in a deal helmed by two firms that would take the software company public at a $98 million value....

