Alex Jones Atty Suspended Over 'Stunning' Discovery Leak

By Cara Salvatore (January 6, 2023, 12:57 PM EST) -- Alex Jones trial lawyer Norm Pattis will be suspended in Connecticut for six months for the "stunning" and "careless" disclosure of Sandy Hook families' sensitive medical and financial information in connection with a defamation suit that led to a judgment of over $1.4 billion, a state judge ruled....

