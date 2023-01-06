Bankman-Fried, BlockFi Say FTX Can't Freeze Stock Claims

By Rick Archer (January 6, 2023, 3:20 PM EST) -- Former FTX Trading Ltd. CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and bankrupt cryptocurrency platform BlockFi Inc. are asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reject FTX's request to halt their attempts to claim $460 million in stocks, saying FTX has no claims on the assets....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS