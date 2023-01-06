Dubai Cos. Sold Non-Organic Food As Organic, DOJ Says

By Craig Clough (January 6, 2023, 8:01 PM EST) -- Two Dubai entities charged along with several individuals in the District of Maryland for an alleged multimillion-dollar scheme to import non-organic food into the U.S. to be sold as certified organic made an initial appearance before a magistrate judge Thursday....

