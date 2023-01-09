Stroock Lays Off 9 Attorneys, 18 Staffers

By Kevin Penton (January 9, 2023, 12:12 PM EST) -- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP has laid off nine attorneys and 18 staffers and business professionals, the firm confirmed Monday, following other BigLaw firms who have recently reduced their workforces amid a slowdown in client demand across the U.S. legal industry....

